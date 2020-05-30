Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $62.32, but opened at $59.28. Appian shares last traded at $56.96, with a volume of 3,064,679 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $190,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,332,812.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bobbie G. Kilberg sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $171,649.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,049.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,708 shares of company stock worth $2,715,338 in the last ninety days. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APPN shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $78.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.32 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Appian Corp will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Appian by 93.7% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Appian by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,389,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

