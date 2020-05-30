Apollo Investment Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 5,545 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 7,393% compared to the typical daily volume of 74 put options.

Shares of AINV stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $659.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.67. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $18.33.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 41.91%. The firm had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AINV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Apollo Investment from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Apollo Investment from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Apollo Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Compass Point boosted their price target on Apollo Investment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

In other news, CEO Howard Widra bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $223,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,142.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Investment during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 504.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 75.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Apollo Investment during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 11.4% during the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

