Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Earning Very Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) has trended very negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Anheuser Busch Inbev earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the consumer goods maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NYSE BUD opened at $46.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.45. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $102.70. The company has a market capitalization of $95.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

BUD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

