Analyzing Prologis (NYSE:PLD) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Prologis and Universal Health Realty Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prologis 0 2 13 0 2.87 Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Prologis currently has a consensus price target of $94.43, suggesting a potential upside of 3.20%. Given Prologis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Prologis is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prologis and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prologis $3.33 billion 20.29 $1.57 billion $3.31 27.64 Universal Health Realty Income Trust $77.16 million 16.85 $18.96 million N/A N/A

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Prologis and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prologis 48.50% 6.00% 3.96% Universal Health Realty Income Trust 24.99% 10.62% 3.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Prologis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Prologis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Prologis has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Prologis pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Prologis pays out 70.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prologis has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend for 34 consecutive years. Universal Health Realty Income Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Prologis beats Universal Health Realty Income Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern distribution facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,100 customers across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

