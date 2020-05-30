Analyzing First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) and Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW)

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) and Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Arrow Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. First of Long Island pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arrow Financial pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First of Long Island has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Arrow Financial has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. First of Long Island is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for First of Long Island and Arrow Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First of Long Island 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arrow Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

First of Long Island presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.79%. Given First of Long Island’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First of Long Island is more favorable than Arrow Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.6% of First of Long Island shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Arrow Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of First of Long Island shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Arrow Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

First of Long Island has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First of Long Island and Arrow Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First of Long Island 25.99% 10.84% 1.01% Arrow Financial 26.12% 12.41% 1.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First of Long Island and Arrow Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First of Long Island $154.46 million 2.49 $41.56 million $1.75 9.22 Arrow Financial $138.31 million 3.19 $37.47 million $2.50 11.78

First of Long Island has higher revenue and earnings than Arrow Financial. First of Long Island is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arrow Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First of Long Island beats Arrow Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans, small business credit scored loans, residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, and commercial and standby letters of credit, as well as auto, home improvement, and other consumer loans. It also offers account reconciliation services, ACH origination, ATM banking and deposit automation, bank by mail, bill payment, cash management services, collection services, controlled disbursement accounts, foreign currency sales and purchases, healthcare remittance automation, debit cards, lock box services, merchant credit card services, and mobile capture services, as well as mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance. In addition, the company provides night depository services, payroll services, personal money orders, remote deposit, safe deposit boxes, securities transactions, signature guarantee services, travelers checks, investment management and trust services, domestic and international wire transfers, and withholding tax depository services, as well as drive-through, mobile, online, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 51 branches, including 6 full-service branches in Queens, 3 in Brooklyn, and 2 commercial banking offices in Manhattan. The First of Long Island Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Glen Head, New York.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects. The company's lending activities also include consumer installment loans to finance personal expenditures, personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and automobile loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as fixed home equity loans and home equity lines of credit for consumers to finance home improvements, debt consolidation, education, and other uses. In addition, it maintains an indirect lending program; and sells residential real estate loan originations into the secondary market. Further, the company provides retirement planning, trust, and estate administration services for individuals; and pension, profit-sharing, and employee benefit plan administration services for corporations. Additionally, it offers insurance agency services comprising group health care policies and life insurance, and property and casualty insurance products; and investment advisory services to its proprietary mutual funds, as well as holds a real estate investment trust. The company operates in the northeastern region of New York State in Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, Clinton, Rensselaer, Albany, and Schenectady counties, as well as surrounding areas. It owns 28 branch banking offices; and leases 12 branch banking offices, as well as 2 residential loan origination offices. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, New York.

