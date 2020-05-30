Analyzing Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) and So-Young International (NYSE:SY)

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Clarivate Analytics and So-Young International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate Analytics -23.01% 1.59% 0.61% So-Young International 8.48% 3.70% 3.04%

This table compares Clarivate Analytics and So-Young International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate Analytics $974.34 million 8.58 -$210.98 million $0.35 65.40 So-Young International $165.42 million 5.88 $25.38 million $0.22 43.32

So-Young International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clarivate Analytics. So-Young International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarivate Analytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.0% of Clarivate Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Clarivate Analytics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Clarivate Analytics and So-Young International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate Analytics 0 1 4 0 2.80 So-Young International 0 0 7 0 3.00

Clarivate Analytics currently has a consensus price target of $25.20, suggesting a potential upside of 10.09%. So-Young International has a consensus price target of $16.65, suggesting a potential upside of 74.71%. Given So-Young International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Clarivate Analytics.

Summary

So-Young International beats Clarivate Analytics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clarivate Analytics Company Profile

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company facilitates research on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; and blogs under the name Beauty Diaries. It also provides reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; Software as a Service; and guiding and consulting services through training programs for medical service providers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 6,100 medical aesthetic service providers and 2,600 other consumption healthcare service providers on its platform. So-Young International Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

