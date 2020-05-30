Americas Silver (TSE:USA) PT Lowered to C$3.60

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$4.10 to C$3.60 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on USA. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Laurentian cut their price target on shares of Americas Silver from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Americas Silver from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

USA opened at C$3.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.38. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of C$1.39 and a 1 year high of C$5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$17.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Americas Silver will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

