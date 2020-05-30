American Outdoor Brands Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AOBC)

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 11,734 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 984% compared to the average volume of 1,082 call options.

AOBC opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $606.32 million, a P/E ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 0.61.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $166.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, Director John B. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Deana L. Mcpherson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,780.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,692 shares of company stock worth $70,140. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in American Outdoor Brands by 2,512.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in American Outdoor Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AOBC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

