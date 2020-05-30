American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 84.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,371,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,807,000 after purchasing an additional 281,727 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 133,013 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 34,734 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $1,210,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,770,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $34,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

AEO has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of AEO opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.13. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.12.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,803.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

