Ameren Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,748 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,354% compared to the average daily volume of 112 call options.

AEE stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day moving average of $76.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.27. Ameren has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. TheStreet cut shares of Ameren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ameren by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

