Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Cut by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11,657 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $148,849,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $6,283,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, China International Capital raised their price target on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,442.37 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,197.61 billion, a PE ratio of 116.69, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,346.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,997.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

