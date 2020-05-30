Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $975,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 25.3% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $706,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.0% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,915,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,442.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,346.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,997.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,197.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,525.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.