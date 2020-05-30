Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,442.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,346.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,997.02. The firm has a market cap of $1,197.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.69, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,525.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

