Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Academy Capital Management Inc. TX

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,915 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.7% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,915,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.3% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the first quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,442.37 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,525.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,346.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1,997.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1,197.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

