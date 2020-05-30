Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Bank of The West’s 4th Largest Position

Bank of The West decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,506 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.2% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $148,849,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,283,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,442.37 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,525.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,346.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,997.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,197.61 billion, a PE ratio of 116.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

