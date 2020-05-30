Alkermes Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,000 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,532% compared to the typical volume of 76 put options.

In related news, CAO Iain Michael Brown sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $96,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,831 shares in the company, valued at $689,949.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $347,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,094.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 324,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,938. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Alkermes by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 376,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 194,148 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $1,341,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alkermes by 931.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 99,103 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alkermes by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 94,688 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Alkermes by 545.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 92,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alkermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alkermes from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alkermes from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

Shares of ALKS opened at $16.36 on Friday. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $25.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.53 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

