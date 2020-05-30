Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Million

Analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) will report $1.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.65 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. Albireo Pharma posted sales of $1.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year sales of $5.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 million to $7.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $21.29 million, with estimates ranging from $5.35 million to $35.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 72.82% and a negative net margin of 730.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut Albireo Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Albireo Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $27.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $35.76. The company has a market cap of $409.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, insider Pamela Stephenson sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $31,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,974 shares of company stock worth $34,641 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 412.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

