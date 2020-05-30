Albion Financial Group UT Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,828 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.4% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.
AMZN opened at $2,442.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1,197.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.69, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,525.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,346.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,997.02.
AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.
In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
