Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of -3.80

Media stories about Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Airbus earned a daily sentiment score of -3.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

EADSF stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. Airbus has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $154.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.74.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

