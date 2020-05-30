Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,390,000 after purchasing an additional 54,005 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 5.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard H. Puckett purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,339.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised Trustmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. Trustmark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). Trustmark had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trustmark Corp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

