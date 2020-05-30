Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $201,223,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 32,271,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $691,909,000 after buying an additional 5,189,029 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,640,000 after buying an additional 4,875,110 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,223,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,622,000 after buying an additional 3,445,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,367,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,369,000 after buying an additional 2,306,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $8.00 to $9.30 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra dropped their target price on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded TechnipFMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

In related news, Director Olivier Piou acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,870.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TechnipFMC PLC has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $28.57.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

