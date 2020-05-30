Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 10.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASR opened at $105.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.11. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 52 week low of $82.08 and a 52 week high of $210.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.91.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.46. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $209.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.14 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ASR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

