Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 81,070 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 96.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,070 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $20,588,710,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,654,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $160,248,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,852,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 19,745.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,245 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 274,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $9,492,198.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $237,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,923,922. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Standpoint Research cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.47.

NYSE:CAG opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.02.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.