Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 10,436 Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,802,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,030 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Domo by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,312,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after acquiring an additional 466,542 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domo by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 909,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,758,000 after acquiring an additional 519,725 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Domo by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after acquiring an additional 70,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Domo by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOMO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Domo from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Domo from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Domo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Domo from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $24.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Domo Inc has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $35.10.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 72.47%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domo Inc will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

