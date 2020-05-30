Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 1,768 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 133.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.18. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $44.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($1.41). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TCBI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

