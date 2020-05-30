Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $91,000 Investment in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,150 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its position in ADT by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 634,804,741 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $5,034,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,952 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $26,962,000 after acquiring an additional 364,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,169,037 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $13,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $16,301,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,473,361 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 39,809 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $7.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57. ADT Inc has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.58.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The security and automation business reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). ADT had a negative net margin of 12.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ADT Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on ADT from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their target price on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

