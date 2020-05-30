Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $91,000 in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary G. White bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.63 per share, with a total value of $55,112.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.44.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $178.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBSI. BidaskClub upgraded United Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson upgraded United Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.63.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

