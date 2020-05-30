Aigen Investment Management LP Has $81,000 Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 149.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Marten Transport by 9.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,751,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,462,000 after acquiring an additional 244,390 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,584,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,042,000 after acquiring an additional 222,078 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at $3,305,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Marten Transport by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 71,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,389.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randolph L. Marten sold 14,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $337,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,129 shares of company stock worth $2,922,565. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

MRTN stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.46. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $26.59.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $218.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

