Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Veracyte by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Veracyte by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,460.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VCYT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Veracyte stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. Veracyte Inc has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.22 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.68.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $31.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

