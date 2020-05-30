Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $963,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $408,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 93.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 731,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $18.81 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

