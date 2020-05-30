Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,071 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 21.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 35,194 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 123,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $106.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.19. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $109.51.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 17,213 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,549,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,039,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,951,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,051,224.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,452 shares of company stock worth $11,606,725 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

