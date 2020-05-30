Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Shares in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Mckinney acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.27 per share, with a total value of $40,905.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,753.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $35.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $40.90. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.32.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

