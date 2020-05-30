Agfiq Us Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.24

Agfiq Us Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.24 and traded as low as $27.99. Agfiq Us Market Neutral Momentum Fund shares last traded at $28.44, with a volume of 19,000 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Agfiq Us Market Neutral Momentum Fund in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agfiq Us Market Neutral Momentum Fund during the first quarter worth $461,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agfiq Us Market Neutral Momentum Fund during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agfiq Us Market Neutral Momentum Fund during the fourth quarter worth $872,000.

