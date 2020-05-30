Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 238.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,872 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.31% of Advanced Emissions Solutions worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADES. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 47.7% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADES. ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Emissions Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $95.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.73). Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 30.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 million.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Profile

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

