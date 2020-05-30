Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Head-To-Head Review

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Acceleron Pharma and Cortexyme, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma 1 1 11 0 2.77 Cortexyme 1 1 1 0 2.00

Acceleron Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $111.85, indicating a potential upside of 13.17%. Cortexyme has a consensus price target of $41.25, indicating a potential downside of 10.50%. Given Acceleron Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Acceleron Pharma is more favorable than Cortexyme.

Profitability

This table compares Acceleron Pharma and Cortexyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma -182.31% -30.14% -27.01% Cortexyme N/A -32.48% -30.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Acceleron Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Cortexyme shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Acceleron Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Cortexyme shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acceleron Pharma and Cortexyme’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma $73.99 million 71.90 -$124.86 million ($2.38) -41.53 Cortexyme N/A N/A -$36.98 million ($1.94) -23.76

Cortexyme has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acceleron Pharma. Acceleron Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cortexyme, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma beats Cortexyme on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis. The company is also developing and sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension. In addition, the company is developing ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with facioscapulohumeral dystrophy and Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease; and ACE-2494, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of systemic muscle disorders. It has a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

