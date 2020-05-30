9,236 Shares in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,407.7% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 243,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,613,000 after buying an additional 227,599 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,584,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,498,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 35,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 45,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $79.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.83. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $32.27 and a 12-month high of $118.80.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.