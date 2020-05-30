6,601 Shares in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,974,000 after acquiring an additional 39,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,369,000 after acquiring an additional 128,405 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,010,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,502,000 after acquiring an additional 84,889 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 685,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,530,000 after acquiring an additional 84,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,141,000 after acquiring an additional 30,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C Scott Gibson sold 1,796 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $121,840.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.61. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.26.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $285.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.21%.

NWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

