41,300 Shares in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Acquired by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 98,653 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 11,627 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,026,590 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,177,000 after acquiring an additional 55,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In other Sunrun news, CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 17,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $139,634.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,855.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $784,589.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,916,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,922,892.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,852 shares of company stock worth $2,848,364 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $16.70 on Friday. Sunrun Inc has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.56, a P/E/G ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Sunrun from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.72.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.