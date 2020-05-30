$380.86 Million in Sales Expected for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will post sales of $380.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $431.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $288.50 million. Express posted sales of $451.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $606.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.81 million. Express had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Express from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.31.

Shares of NYSE EXPR opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $134.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.98. Express has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Express by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,813,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after acquiring an additional 973,100 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in Express by 24.3% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,857,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 557,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Express by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,601,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after buying an additional 33,299 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Express by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,218,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Express by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

