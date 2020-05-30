$36.84 Million in Sales Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will announce $36.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.30 million and the highest is $39.52 million. BioDelivery Sciences International reported sales of $29.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year sales of $158.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $168.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $205.91 million, with estimates ranging from $187.80 million to $223.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.19 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 23.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Monday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.11.

Shares of BDSI opened at $4.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.52 million, a PE ratio of -53.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.94. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $7.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider Scott M. Plesha sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,003 shares in the company, valued at $759,710.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 38,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 611,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,249 shares of company stock worth $1,561,729. 8.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDSI. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 20.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 259,023 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,997,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,622,000 after acquiring an additional 52,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

