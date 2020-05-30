$314.31 Million in Sales Expected for Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) will announce $314.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $304.09 million to $317.70 million. Premier posted sales of $316.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Premier had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Premier from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Premier in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $34.35 on Friday. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Premier by 457.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Premier during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 3,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Premier during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Premier during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

