2,994 Shares in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JACK. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 6.5% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.20. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $216.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.07 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 5.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on JACK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $42.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,657.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at $360,527. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

