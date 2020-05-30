2,848 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,263,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in CF Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CF. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CF Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet cut CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on CF Industries from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on CF Industries from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

NYSE CF opened at $29.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.08. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average of $37.06.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.90 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 10.33%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

