26,309 Shares in Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.06% of Arcus Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 28,982 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 9,907 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 78,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 33,556 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

RCUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

Shares of RCUS opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.26. Arcus Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $37.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 631.95% and a negative return on equity of 55.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences Inc will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.