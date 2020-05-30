16,227 Shares in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.11% of Village Super Market as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Village Super Market by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Village Super Market by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Village Super Market by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Village Super Market by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Village Super Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Village Super Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

VLGEA opened at $23.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $332.57 million, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $28.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.35.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $437.42 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 0.98%.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.