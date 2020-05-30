$16.32 Million in Sales Expected for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) will post $16.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.20 million and the lowest is $13.43 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt posted sales of $12.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will report full-year sales of $73.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.87 million to $82.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $110.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.44). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative return on equity of 35.29% and a negative net margin of 58.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 million.

CSSE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 457.2% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the period. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $30.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

