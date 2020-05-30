14,104 Shares in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 707.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. TheStreet cut Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sensata Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.91.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $36.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $54.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.20.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $774.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.75 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

