1,360 Shares in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Itron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Itron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Itron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Itron by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITRI. BidaskClub raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Itron from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens reduced their target price on Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Itron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $113,818.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,800.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $31,565.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,688.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $65.06 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day moving average of $73.55.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Itron had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

