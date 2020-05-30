-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Catchmark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Catchmark Timber Trust posted earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Catchmark Timber Trust.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 60.46% and a negative return on equity of 37.69%. The business had revenue of $26.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Catchmark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of CTT stock opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $12.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -26.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 530,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 30,508 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 22,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,582,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

