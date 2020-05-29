Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,495 Shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,630,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunomedics by 5,493.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,639,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,550 shares in the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in Immunomedics in the fourth quarter worth $31,724,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunomedics by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,777,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Immunomedics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,802,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Immunomedics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Immunomedics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Immunomedics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Immunomedics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Immunomedics stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Immunomedics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $35.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average of $20.28.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc acquired 1,750,000 shares of Immunomedics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

